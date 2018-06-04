Person of interest identified in Worth County stabbing

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities have identified a person of interest in Saturday night's stabbing in Worth County.
The Worth County Sheriff's Office is looking for Trapp Leroy Trotter Jr., a 31-year-old black male. He's being described as 5foot-8, 289 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. They say he has a tattoo of his wife's name on his neck and a cross on his face.
If you see him, authorities warn to not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities said a victim was stabbed multiple times Saturday night at 604 7th St. N.
The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, for non-life threatening injuries.
Charges are expected to be filed.
