Person allegedly robbed at knife-point while cleaning off car in southern MN

A 22-year-old resident was cleaning off a car when a suspect allegedly came from behind and threw the person to the ground.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 10:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 10:18 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police are investigating after a person was allegedly held at knifepoint after cleaning off a car.
Police were called for a robbery report at 10:15 Monday night at Gates of Rochester. A 22-year-old resident was cleaning off a car when a suspect allegedly came from behind and threw the person to the ground. Police say the suspect put a knife to the victim’s neck and demanded money.
The victim had no money but the suspect took a phone and threatened to stab him. The victim was able to get the suspect off before he retreated.
Officers followed footprints then lost track of them south of 37th St.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, 175 pounds with short hair.

