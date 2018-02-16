People want to see change to prevent tragedies

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tim Pilmer is a father of three.

When he heard about the shooting in Parkland, Florida he says he was very disappointed.

“It's frustrating it feels like nothing really does get done and people are concerned, but not concerned enough to try to do something to stop it,” says Pilmer.

His solution is controlling who has access to firearms.

"I don't know what that is exactly it seems like when you see the videos and hear the audio and see how quickly they are able to do it, it feels like people shouldn't have access to it.”

As a student herself, shootings like this worry Lauren Hugi.

She wants lawmakers to step up to the plate to put an end to the violence.

"I feel like there needs to be more action done on the congress side of things coming from my mom being a teacher and my dad being a police officer. My dad is use to guns but to me guns are a foreign language,” says Hugi.

Hugi also believes those who would like to see the changes should be more proactive as well.

"I feel like people need to be more active and like talk to our representatives if they really feel strongly about this issue and make change happen.”

As for Pilmer, he hopes people get the help they need before something like this happens.

“It's horrible, but it feel like more of personal threat than it probably really is.”