What homeowners looking to sell should do now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the snow melts, for sale signs often go up.

Scroll for more content...

But realtors say there are some things homeowners looking to sell can do now, to prepare for selling a home in the Spring or Summer.

One major thing people can do now is de-clutter.

"Put away all personal personal items and photos, and really reducing the amount of anything on the walls and counter-tops," Kyle Swanson, Broker at Realty Edge Team, said.

"Too many buyers focus on these minor items and miss great features in the home," Brian Rossow with Property Brokers of Minnesota said. "Take down the 'brag wall' that we all have. Displaying your degrees and accomplishments will not help sell your home."

Rossow also said putting away uneccessary items like summer clothes in summer homes is something people looking to sell should do now. He said doing this will help make closets and space seem larger.

Jacob Petersen sold his home in Rochester and just put a condo on the market on Tuesday. He said he prepared to sell by looking at the house with a new perspective.

"I looked at my home like a buyer would look at my home," he said. "Where do I need some more paint, where's that doesn't bother me anymore because I've been looking at it, maybe I should fix that."

Pertersen said one of the best ways people looking to sell can start the process is to ask for professional help.

"They come over, they've got ideas, they have people that may be intersted," he said. "There's enough professionals out there that, they can help walk you through the process. They know the market, what buyers will think..."

Other tips Swanson and Rossow suggest:

1. Keep driveway and sidewalks clear of ice

2. Have a good timeline of when house will sell and you'll be able to move into a new house. Swanson said some homes sell within days. The $160-$220k price range is competitive and houses in the range are receiving multiple offers.

3. Make sure the house is clean and smells clean.