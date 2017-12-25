People head to the movies on Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's one of the few places actually open on Christmas Day... the movie theater.

Movie-goers bought tickets on what some workers call one of the busiest days of the year for them. CineMagic Theater sold over 1,000 tickets on Christmas.





For some families, catching a movie on Christmas is a long-standing holiday tradition. For others, it's a new way for them to spend time with each other.

"Christmas has gotten so present-oriented that we just wanted to spend family time together," Chantel Prigge said, "and we thought this would be a good family time and forget about presents and just enjoy each other."

Patrons were surprised theaters were even open on the holiday.

"I'm just surprised that everything isn't closed on Christmas Day," Darlene Eddingsaas said.

"The people that are working, we're very grateful that they're willing to work on days like this so we can enjoy it," Jill Zimmer said.