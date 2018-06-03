Pence touts tax cuts in western Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence's trip to western Iowa and eastern Nebraska is one in a series of stops to tout a recently approved federal tax cut, as well as attend a fundraiser for Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Pence spoke at an America First Policies event in Council Bluffs, the latest in his bid to sell the American public on the tax overhaul signed into law by President Donald Trump in December.

The vice president has also been campaigning for Republicans on the tour, seeking to protect GOP majorities in this midterm election year. Pence will travel on to Kentucky later Tuesday.

The tax law provides steep tax cuts for corporations, with more modest breaks for most Americans - although some will pay more.