Pediatric patients at Mayo get iPads, visit from Minnesota Twins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Patients at the Mayo Clinic Children's Center had an extra reason to smile today.

It was a team effort between the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota nonprofit, "Pads for Peds."

"Pads for Peds" donated 30 iPads to the facility. Bob Bartsch's nine-year-old son, TT, just had open-heart surgery on Friday. Bartsch said the iPad will be a great distraction while he's recovering.

"You gotta stay busy," Bartsch said. "I mean and he's a busy kid anyway so he's just sitting in bed all day long and they get crabby, and he's uncomfortable, and ya know it's just nice to see him smile."

A few members of the Minnesota Twins baseball team came out to visit the kids. They signed autographs, took pictures, and even gave the kids some free gear.

"I like to see the Twins," TT said. "I like to see the players."

Bartsch said days like this make it a little easier for them.

"It's awesome, ya know, it breaks up all the monotony of the day and then bring a little bit of happiness and joy for the kids," Bartsch said. "I think it helps them heal a little bit faster too."

The Twin's Winter Caravan will be at MusicMan Square in Mason City Wednesday night.