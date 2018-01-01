Pedestrian killed, SUV driver arrested in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian has been killed and a Des Moines driver who left the scene has been arrested.

Police and medics sent to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday found the body of a 33-year-old man who'd been struck by a sport utility vehicle. Police say the man was walking west and was struck from behind by the SUV. The man's name hasn't been released.

Investigators later talked to the SUV driver, who was taken into custody.

Police say 21-year-old Nayagai Neyail is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and charged with related crimes. Police say Neyail's 3-day-old and 6-year-old children were in the SUV when the man was struck.

It's unclear whether Neyail has an attorney who could comment about the case.