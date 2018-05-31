Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car

Scroll for more content...
It happened at 3:07 pm Thursday at Washington and Main St. W. When they arrived on scene, officers found 33-year-old Tanya Marie Anthonisen of Albert Lea lying in the road.
According to police, Anthonisen was crossing Main St. when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Kenneth Paul Keesling Sr., 85, of Albert Lea. Keesling was in the outside lane and merged to the inside to go around a truck that was slowing in front of him and that’s when he hit Anthonsen as she crossed.
She was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Albert Lea campus with incapacitating injuries. We do not know the extent of her injuries at this time.
Albert Lea fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene. Stay with KIMT for the latest.
