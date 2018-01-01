UPDATE: Three energy co-ops issue peak alerts

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services and Heartland Power Cooperative have issued a peak alert.

They are asking members to avoid any unnecessary use of electricity until after 8 pm Wednesday due to the high demand for power caused by low temperatures.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says reducing energy use will help keep costs low.

MiEnergy Cooperative has also announced it will begin full load control at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday for peak alert account generators, manual shut down accounts and grain dryers. Members participating in the cooperative’s program for water heaters and electric heat systems will also be controlled.

In addition, People’s Energy Cooperative has issued a peak energy alert from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Load Management Programs will be affected from approximately 5:00 – 11:30 p.m.