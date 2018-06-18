'Peak Alert' issued for northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota

RUSHFORD, Minn. – MiEnergy Cooperative and Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Service are issuing “Peak Alerts” from 2 to 6 pm Monday due to high demand for electricity.

Scroll for more content...

Coop members are being asked to reduce their electric usage or shift electricity use to after 6 pm.

MiEnergy Cooperative says it provides power to more than 18,700 members in Howard, Chickasaw, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa and Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties in Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says it has over 18,000 members primarily in those two counties.