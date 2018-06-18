Clear

'Peak Alert' issued for northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota

MiEnergy Coop asking members to reduce use of electricity.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 12:41 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUSHFORD, Minn. – MiEnergy Cooperative and Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Service are issuing “Peak Alerts” from 2 to 6 pm Monday due to high demand for electricity.

Scroll for more content...

Coop members are being asked to reduce their electric usage or shift electricity use to after 6 pm.

MiEnergy Cooperative says it provides power to more than 18,700 members in Howard, Chickasaw, and Winneshiek counties in Iowa and Fillmore, Houston, and Winona counties in Minnesota.  Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services says it has over 18,000 members primarily in those two counties.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: °
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events