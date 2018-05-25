Clear
Patriot Ride leaves Mason City

Posted: May. 24, 2018 8:21 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick
MASON CITY, Iowa- On Thursday, dozens of motorcycle riders hit the pavement headed north towards Albert Lea for the annual “Patriot Ride” to raise money for wounded veterans and their families.
Kyle Easley is the one who not only coordinates the ride through Mason City, but also helps find the local veterans in need.
Last year the group raised $1,200 and the “Nation of Patriots” nonprofit matched their efforts for two different veterans.
While he said they do have a hard time finding veterans in need, there are many that just don’t know about the funds.
“Since we just started getting involved with this in the last two years I think we’re still trying to get the word out there,” said Easley. “Some people just don’t know about it.”

