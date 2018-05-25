Patriot Ride leaves Mason City

Scroll for more content...
Kyle Easley is the one who not only coordinates the ride through Mason City, but also helps find the local veterans in need.
Last year the group raised $1,200 and the “Nation of Patriots” nonprofit matched their efforts for two different veterans.
While he said they do have a hard time finding veterans in need, there are many that just don’t know about the funds.
“Since we just started getting involved with this in the last two years I think we’re still trying to get the word out there,” said Easley. “Some people just don’t know about it.”
