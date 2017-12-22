Parts of our area see first major snowfall

MASON CITY, Iowa- Parts of our area are starting to see the first major snowfall of the year on Thursday. Several of the sidewalks in the Mason City downtown accumulated a little snow. They weren’t completely covered, but the snow was sticking to the ground.

The roadways and parked cars also started to see a little bit of snow accumulation as well as neighboring parts of the city.

One Mason City woman we spoke with says she would have liked to have seen a little more snow.

“It’s a little bit underwhelming,” said Bonnie Burnett of Mason City. “I was hoping for about two to three inches to at least cover the ground for Christmas, but I am also OK with it because I still have to drive around North Iowa for work.”

Burnett says her dog will still enjoy what snow Mason City has received saying the dog has missed playing in the snow since last year.