Parts of new Iowa voter ID law begin tomorrow during Tuesday's primary

MASON CITY, Iowa - With so many Iowa voters expected to cast their ballots tomorrow, it's important to make sure you have what you need at the polls.

Voters will need to have any of 6 valid forms of ID; that can be an Iowa driver's license, a non-operator's ID, passport, military or veteran's ID, or a Voter ID PIN card. Those who don't have their ID's this year will fill out an affidavit, but next year, the Iowa voter ID law will be in full effect.

In addition, you must be registered to vote at your current address, and registered as a member of the party whose primary you're voting in.

Steven Juhl voted this afternoon at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, and does not agree with the recently passed law.

"There was no reason to change it. It was just a waste of time. They wasted more time than get what they needed to be done in the state. Period."

In addition, Juhl says the old system was well-run.

"I've been a witness and poll watcher for the last two elections, and we've had no trouble whatsoever in the Mason City area with it."

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. tomorrow. A complete list of candidates to vote on can be found here.