Parties won't delay Iowa caucuses despite wintry weather

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa caucuses will take place as planned despite snow that is expected to make travel difficult in much of the state.

Scroll for more content...

The state Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint statement Monday morning stating that officials realized the wintry weather would make it difficult for some people to reach caucus sites. However, officials noted that after a review of state law and the party constitutions, there wasn't a provision to postpone the caucuses due to weather.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday.

Because it's a non-presidential year, those who participate in the caucuses will elect party committee members and delegates.