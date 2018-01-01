wx_icon Mason City 11°

wx_icon Albert Lea 10°

wx_icon Austin 10°

wx_icon Charles City 10°

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Parties won't delay Iowa caucuses despite wintry weather

The meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 11:40 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2018 11:40 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa caucuses will take place as planned despite snow that is expected to make travel difficult in much of the state.

Scroll for more content...

The state Republican and Democratic parties issued a joint statement Monday morning stating that officials realized the wintry weather would make it difficult for some people to reach caucus sites. However, officials noted that after a review of state law and the party constitutions, there wasn't a provision to postpone the caucuses due to weather.

The meetings are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday.

Because it's a non-presidential year, those who participate in the caucuses will elect party committee members and delegates.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events