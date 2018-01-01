Part of I-35 closed in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Interstate 35 southbound through Owatonna has been closed after a series of vehicle crashes stopped traffic.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on I-35 south of Owatonna to the Elko/New Market exit north of Northfield because of dangerous road conditions. An advisory against travel along Highway 19 east and west of I-35 has also been issued.

Vehicle spinouts have also been reported on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls. If travel is essential, drivers are urged to consult the MnDOT road conditions map by clicking here.

102 snowplows are on state highways in southeast Minnesota but MnDOT says driving conditions are still “challenging” because of the rate of snowfall.