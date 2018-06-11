Parking lot assault reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn – A 21 year old man says 3 males in ski masks attacked him in the parking lot of Park Towers on N Broadway Ave Friday just before 11 pm.
Around 1:00 Saturday morning, officers responded to a call from Olmsted Medical Center, where they found the victim.
The man told Rochester police the three masked males punched him and possibly cut him with a knife, and officials say he suffered significant facial lacerations that required stitches.
