Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parking lot assault reported in Rochester

The man told authorities 3 males wearing ski masks punched him and possibly used a knife.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

ROCHESTER, Minn – A 21 year old man says 3 males in ski masks attacked him in the parking lot of Park Towers on N Broadway Ave Friday just before 11 pm.

Scroll for more content...

Around 1:00 Saturday morning, officers responded to a call from Olmsted Medical Center, where they found the victim.

The man told Rochester police the three masked males punched him and possibly cut him with a knife, and officials say he suffered significant facial lacerations that required stitches.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms will return for the morning and for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events