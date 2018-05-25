Clear
Parkersburg 10 years later

Friday marks anniversary of EF5 tornado

Posted: May. 25, 2018 9:04 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

KIMT News 3 - Friday marks the 10th anniversary of a tornado that leveled the south part of Parkersburg.

9 people were killed and 70 injured when an EF-5 tornado ripped through, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Mike Bahnsen lives in Garner now, but lived in Parkersburg at the time of the tornado, and was coming back into town from shopping with his family in Waterloo when the tornado came through. He still remembers that day vividly.

"We didn't really know much about the weather that day, but we did notice that to the north of us, when we were coming back into Parkersburg, that it was really dark, really black," Bahnsen says.

The tornado severely damaged his home, but they were able to salvage some things, and their dog survived.

Neighbors helped Bahnsen and his family clean up the devastation quickly, and the town turned around quickly, with many homes and neighborhoods coming back to life and the high school being repaired.

He's traveled through the town since and is amazed by how far the town has come since then.

"Now they've been able to redevelop that, redevelop the golf course as well, and really they've...done great. It's a progressive community, and they'll thrive for a long time," Bahnsen adds.

As we move forward into severe weather season, Bahnsen says seeking shelter is vital rather than trying to snap a picture.

"Getting into the basement and getting into a room that's protected by concrete as much as possible I think is key."

Members of the community will hold a church service this Sunday to remember the tornado.

