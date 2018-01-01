Parents of Minnesota teens killed during 'Nerf wars' sue school

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — The parents of two Lakeville South High School students who were killed in a 2015 car crash are suing the local school district, alleging officials failed to protect the teens from a known danger called "Nerf wars."

Scroll for more content...

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Flynn and 18-year-old John Price died when they were thrown from a pickup truck that crashed. The driver and a passenger survived. Law enforcement officials said the "Nerf war" game was a factor in the accident. Students who play the game shoot other teens with the soft Nerf projectile to score points and win money.

The Star Tribune reports the lawsuit says school administrators knew about the aggressive behavior associated with the game, but didn't take action to stop it. No charges were filed in the crash. Dakota County prosecutors say the boys were willing participants in the game.