Parents, Students, and Teachers March In Hopes of A Contract Negotiation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Parents, students, and of course, teachers took part in a peaceful march outside of the Edison building in Rochester on Tuesday evening.

Participants made signs and filled the sidewalks around the building shouting things like, "What does democracy look like? This is what democracy looks like!" and "What do we want? A contract! When do we want it? Now!"

Some teachers were there hoping to see more about teacher safety in the new contracts, others for an increase in pay.

However, all teachers and parents who were in attendance could agree that the students safety was just as high of a priority.