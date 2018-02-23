Panel approves new way to fight the flu

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.- To prevent the flu from becoming an epidemic next season, the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices gave doctors the okay to deliver the flu vaccine through a nasal spray.Two years ago, the federal panel pulled the FluMist vaccine from use after finding it wasn’t working to beat the flu. The FluMist creator said the vaccine has been reformulated.Robert Jacobson is a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic “This has been a bad year…This is due to H3N2.” Doctor Jacobson also said that none of the flu vaccines worked this year.“Maybe averaging about thirty five percent protection in preventing the flu.”He also adds that more than half of people don’t get the vaccine.“That’s the main reason…that’s the main reason we have continued outbreaks. Our children is going to school with children who didn’t get vaccinated and they bring it home to a place where no one got vaccinated.”The FluMist is approved for ages 2-49.