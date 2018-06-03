Page pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An 18-year-old who surrendered from a rooftop is now heading to trial.

Scroll for more content...

Wyatt William Page of Rochester is charged with fleeing a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and failing to notify after a traffic accident. Rochester police say Page was arrested on December 16, 2017, after he sped away from a traffic stop. The officer says he lost sight of Page’s vehicle after a short chase.

Police were then called to the intersection of 9th Street and 10th Avenue NE and found a car had hit a fire hydrant. Some marijuana was found inside and police say a man was seen running nearby. A search began and officers say that’s when Page yelled out “I give up” from a roof.

His trial is scheduled for June 25.