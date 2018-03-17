Packers survive Northfield to advance to second-straight state tournament
Section 1AAA final: Austin 74, Northfield 72
Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2018 12:01 AM
Posted By: Whitney Blakemore
Scroll for more content...
The 2017 state-runner up Austin boys basketball team is advancing to the Class AAA state tournament once again, outlasting Northfield in a section final classic 74-72. Duoth Gach led the packers with 16, Medi Obang (15), Tate Hebrink (14), Nyagoa Obany (11) followed.