Package thefts on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s something we worry about over the holidays, having packages stolen right from our doorsteps. This year, it’s still a concern even as we approach February.

Recently, Rochester Police are getting several reports of package thefts. They say townhomes with parcel drop-off locations are being hit especially hard.

On Tuesday, officers made an arrest at Crystal Bay Townhomes. That’s after they saw 41-year-old Angela Clemens take two packages before driving off and being stopped.

Ahmed Makkawy recognizes her from a post he shared on Facebook, of her on security footage taking a package from someone who lives by him.

"Pretty much all the tips that came in were pointing to the same individual,” Makkawy said. “So it's great that the police and their efforts you know led to the same thing and took in. I'm sure they had a lot of tips and call ins as well about the same individual."

Rochester Police know it’s more than one person doing this. They believe drug addiction could be fueling this crime.

"There are a lot of situations that might lead to it,” Makkawy said. “Mental disorders or you know a criminal history, so try to be mindful of situations that might lead to it."

Makkawy said to protect your packages, talk with your delivery person or track its arrive to make sure they’re accounted for.