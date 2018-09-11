PPEL vote Tuesday in West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Voters in the West Hancock Community School District head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a physical plant and equipment (PPEL) levy.

The ten-year tax levy would not exceed 67 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value. District officials say that levy would be offset by a $1.75 per thousand dollars levy for the elementary building that is coming off property tax bills.

According to the ballot, the money raised would go toward a variety of needs including:

- Building construction.

- Buying or leasing equipment.

- Repaying debts.

- Library improvements.

- Building repair.

- An asbestos project.

- Energy conservation efforts.

- Student transportation.

Polls are open until 8 pm at Britt City Hall and Kanawha City Hall.