PPEL vote Tuesday in West Hancock school district

Citizens to decide on 10-year tax levy.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRITT, Iowa – Voters in the West Hancock Community School District head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a physical plant and equipment (PPEL) levy.

The ten-year tax levy would not exceed 67 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value. District officials say that levy would be offset by a $1.75 per thousand dollars levy for the elementary building that is coming off property tax bills.

According to the ballot, the money raised would go toward a variety of needs including:

- Building construction.
- Buying or leasing equipment.
- Repaying debts.
- Library improvements.
- Building repair.
- An asbestos project.
- Energy conservation efforts.
- Student transportation.

Polls are open until 8 pm at Britt City Hall and Kanawha City Hall.

