PPEL vote Tuesday in West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Voters in the West Hancock Community School District head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a physical plant and equipment (PPEL) levy.
The ten-year tax levy would not exceed 67 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value. District officials say that levy would be offset by a $1.75 per thousand dollars levy for the elementary building that is coming off property tax bills.
According to the ballot, the money raised would go toward a variety of needs including:
- Building construction.
- Buying or leasing equipment.
- Repaying debts.
- Library improvements.
- Building repair.
- An asbestos project.
- Energy conservation efforts.
- Student transportation.
Polls are open until 8 pm at Britt City Hall and Kanawha City Hall.
