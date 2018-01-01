PGI Convention coming to Mason CIty

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - This summer, thousands of people are expected to head to Mason City for a huge fireworks show.The "Pyrotechnics Guild International" is having its convention in Mason City from August 4th through the 10th at the North Iowa Events Center. This year's theme is thunder and fire according to the PGI website. When Isaac Lightbody helped work for a food vendor during the fireworks show the last time the show was in town and he says its good news that they're coming again to give Mason City an economic boost.“Financially I would say it’s got to able a good thing there had to be nearly 1,000 people there I never met anyone local when I was working inside,” Lightbody said.Visit Mason City says that 100 million in tourism dollars came in the year RAGBRAI and the PGI convention came in 2014.A bigger announcement on the event is scheduled Friday.