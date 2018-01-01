PACE Program looks to make Minnesota businesses more energy efficient

Scroll for more content...
One business who benefits is Hentges Glass. The company’s manager Tony Wintheiser said PACE paid for the solar panels pay for themselves.
“So, we're don’t have any energy bills right now. We don't have an energy bill and every three months they send us a check from what we're over producing which is really nice.”
Wintheiser also said that he feels good about the
“It's gives you that good feeling that when you go home and go to bed at night you're not putting all these emissions for your children.”
