Owatonna man pleads guilty in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A traffic stop that led to an arrest has now produced a guilty plea.

Police pulled over 28-year-old Christopher Lynn Wright in Albert Lea on November 10, 2017 for suspicious license plates. An officer says he detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search turned up two hand guns, a black machete, more than 60 grams of marijuana, almost two grams of methamphetamine, and about $1,000 in cash.

Wright, from Owatonna, is pleading guilty to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. His sentencing is set for February 15.