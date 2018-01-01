Overnight house fire causes significant damage in Freeborn County

ALDEN, Minnesota – A home in Freeborn County suffered extensive smoke and water damage after an overnight fire.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called as 12:22 a.m. to 481 Alden Rd. and observed thick smoke exiting second floor windows.

The investigation determined the fire appeared to start in an upstairs bedroom and all occupants were able to get out safely.

A cause hasn’t been determined.

Agencies assisting in the call were the Freeborn and Conger Fire Departments and Gold Cross Ambulance Service.