Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage

ALBERT LEA, Min- The Albert Lea Fire Department responded to a house fire around 1:30 Sunday morning causing around $70,000 in property and vehicle damages.

According to those with the department, the first started in a garage at 1786 Tiger Ridge Drive. They say they were able to save the house, but the garage did sustain a lot of damage.

Officials say no one was injured during the fire and they were able to put the blaze out quickly.

Those with the fire department say the state fire marshal was investigating the cause of the fire at around 10 Sunday morning.