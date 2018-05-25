Overnight bike crash sends 1 to hospital in southern MN

Scroll for more content...
It happened in the 3700 block of West Circle Dr. NW near New Horizon’s Academy.
It’s unclear if the bicyclist was hit by the car but there were two cars pulled over on the side of the road when a KIMT reporter arrived on scene.
The man riding his bike did not suffer serious injuries.
