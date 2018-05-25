Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Overnight bike crash sends 1 to hospital in southern MN

It happened in the 3700 block of West Circle Dr. NW near New Horizon’s Academy.

Posted: May. 25, 2018 7:35 AM
Scroll for more content...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Iowa – A bike crash sent one person the hospital during an overnight incident.
It happened in the 3700 block of West Circle Dr. NW near New Horizon’s Academy.
It’s unclear if the bicyclist was hit by the car but there were two cars pulled over on the side of the road when a KIMT reporter arrived on scene.
The man riding his bike did not suffer serious injuries.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events