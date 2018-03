Scroll for more content...

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A pursuit through Olmsted County ended when the vehicle ran into a retaining wall.The driver, whose car jumped the curb, was taken to Olmsted County Medical Center for further evaluation after the crash on 4th St. and 10th Ave. SE.No deputies were hurt in the pursuit, which started at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.We will have more on this story as it develops.