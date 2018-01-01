Over 200 flights cancelled or delayed in Minneapolis by winter storm

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - A winter storm is causing headaches for both vehicle and airplane travelers in the northern Plains.

The Highway Patrol in Minnesota is reporting dozens of crashes, several with injuries. Crash reports are much lighter in the Dakotas, though there are numerous reports of vehicles sliding off icy highways.

The bad weather resulted in nearly 100 flight cancellations and more than 150 delays at the Minneapolis airport as of mid-afternoon.

The storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds. No travel is advised in many areas of the Upper Midwest, including all of North Dakota. A 140-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in southeastern South Dakota is shut down due to the conditions.