Over $1 million going to Fillmore County road construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fillmore County is getting over $1.2 million in state funding for three road projects.

Ostrander will receive $314,000 for reconstruction and utility work along County State Aid Highways 1 and 3. Carrolton Township is being given $475,000 for reconstruction and paving along Goodview Drive and $545,200 for reconstruction and paving along Heron Road.

Those are three of the 36 infrastructure projects sharing in approximately $25.3 million from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Road Improvement Program.

“This program promotes local, regional and state economic development, and improves safety on township, city and county roads,” says MnDOT Commissioner Charlie Zelle.

The state says more than 200 applications asking for more than $584 million were submitted. Selection was based on geographical distribution, safety, regional significance, local agency support, construction readiness, impact and availability of other funding sources.