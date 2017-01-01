Outlaw sentenced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after witnesses said he tried to run people over with a car and then attacked them with a butcher knife has been sentenced.

47-year-old Roland Ned Outlaw of Rochester pleaded guilty to one count of stalking. Rochester police were called on June 20 after Outlaw reportedly drove across an apartment complex lawn at two people, then got out of his vehicle with the knife and tried to slash them. Witnesses said Outlaw tried to run the individuals over again before finally leaving the scene.

Police arrested him at a restaurant near Apache Mall.

On Thursday, Outlaw was ordered to spend five years on supervised probation and perform 100 hours of community work service.