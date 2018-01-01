wx_icon Mason City -13°

Outdoor Pet Shelters

Cold temperatures cause humane societies to caution pet owners about correct outdoor shelter.

Posted: Jan. 1, 2018 8:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER Minn.- As temperatures continue to drop, humane societies are urging pet owners to make sure their outdoor pets have safe shelters. 

They say every state has mandated requirements for outdoor shelters and that if you see something suspicious to not be afraid to report it. 

We spoke with a local dog owner who says she lets her dog out to use the bathroom and he runs back to the door whining after just a couple minutes, even with a coat on. 

For information on Rochester animal control, click here. 

For information on Mason City animal control, click here. 

