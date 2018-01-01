Ossian brothers sentenced to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Two Winneshiek County brothers are going to federal prison on gun and drug charges.

24-year-old Cole Breitsprecher and 22-year-old Kaleb Breitsprecher, both from Ossian, were arrested in July 2017 after a multi-agency investigation involving local, state, and federal law enforcement. The brothers were accused of selling drugs to undercover agents in April and May of 2017. When they were arrested, the Breitsprechers were found in possession of Bushmaster rifles with multiple high-capacity magazines.

Cole Breitsprecher pleaded guilty to distribution of furanyl fentanyl and possession of a firearm as an unlawful drug user. Kaleb Breitsprecher entered a guilty plea to distribution of heroin and possession of a firearm as an unlawful drug user.

“The Breitsprechers endangered the entire community by unlawfully possessing guns while using drugs,” said United States Attorney Peter E. Deegan, Jr. “They also sold heroin and furanyl fentanyl, presenting a grave risk to everyone who bought these incredibly dangerous opioids.”

Each brother has been sentenced to three years and 10 months behind bars, with a $5,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.