Osage students opening coffee shop in Cedar Valley Seminary

OSAGE, Iowa - The way of teaching is changing its not just about staying in a classroom anymore.Iowa BIG North is a program where students step outside their school and partner up with business leaders in their community to solve problems and learn real-life skills.Sophia Muller is a senior at Osage high school but she's also a business leader“Personally I love coffee and so I was like I want to do this,” Muller said.She's part of Iowa BIG North, a partnership where kids get out of the classroom and come up with ideas that directly impact their community like starting a coffee shop.Muller and her classmates are starting up Old Central Coffee near downtown Osage in a building she holds close to her heart.“When I was younger we always played around it and I mean we would have tours through it and seeing it now it’s totally changed I think that's really cool,” Muller said.Old Central Coffee is opening up in the Cedar Valley Seminary. The former school and museum was once on a list to be demolished but was saved by community members and physically picked up and moved in order to save it. Now, it's getting new life brought in by the youth who used to play next to it in their school yard.“It's going to be in the community and bring people together and I think that's really cool and we don't have anything really like this so it’s nice to have that,” Muller said.Muller says she’s helping come up with a business plan, design a menu, pick out furniture and is now helping with the hiring process.Old Central Coffee is expected to open in May.