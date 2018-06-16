Osage man gets 100 days for high speed pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa – Trying to escape arrest lands a man a 100 day jail sentence.
Eric William Jensen, 36 of Osage, pleaded guilty to eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, and received that sentence. He was arrested on April 9 after a State Patrol trooper says Jensen drove away from an attempted traffic stop and reached speeds of 110 miles per hour before hitting an Alliant Energy power pole in Mason City.
