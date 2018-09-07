Osage duo finds late magic as team hopes to build momentum

OSAGE, Iowa - Osage defeated Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar 36-30 after senior quarterback Brett Bobinet found wide receiver Gage Belz in the end zone with five seconds left in the game last Friday.

The Green Devils were held in check in the first half and scored all 36 points in the second half. It was Osage's first win over St. Ansgar since 2015.

Bobinet threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Belz fininshed the game with five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns with the final coming late in the fourth quarter.

Having a strong connection on the field, the combo also have a strong one off the field. Hear more from both by clicking play on the video tab.