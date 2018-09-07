Clear

Osage duo finds late magic as team hopes to build momentum

Osage High School defeated Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar 36-30 after senior quarterback Brett Bobinet found wide receiver Gage Belz in the end zone with five seconds left in the game.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:40 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 7:54 AM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

OSAGE, Iowa - Osage defeated Mitchell County rival St. Ansgar 36-30 after senior quarterback Brett Bobinet found wide receiver Gage Belz in the end zone with five seconds left in the game last Friday.

The Green Devils were held in check in the first half and scored all 36 points in the second half. It was Osage's first win over St. Ansgar since 2015. 

Bobinet threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Belz fininshed the game with five receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns with the final coming late in the fourth quarter. 

Having a strong connection on the field, the combo also have a strong one off the field. Hear more from both by clicking play on the video tab. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Community Events