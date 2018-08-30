Clear
Osage climbs to No. 3 in latest prep volleyball rankings

The latest Iowa prep volleyball rankings

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 2:58 PM

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Janesville 5-0 1
2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 2
3 Starmont 1-2 3
4 Holy Trinity Catholic 1-0 4
5 North Tama 5-1 5
6 East Mills 20 7
7 Tripoli 1-1 6
8 Montezuma 5-0 11
9 Westwood 1-1 9
10 HLV 1-1 10
11 Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 12
12 Harris-Lake Park 4-3 8
13 Iowa Valley 2-2 13
14 New London 4-0 NR
15 Southeast Warren 7-3 14
Dropped Out: Seymour (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Grundy Center 8-0 1
2 Unity Christian 1-0 2
3 Beckman Catholic 8-0 4
4 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 3
5 Western Christian 4-2 5
6 Sidney 5-2 6
7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 7
8 Wapsie Valley 2-0 9
9 Tri-Center 7-2 8
10 Ridge View 2-0 11
11 Treynor 4-2 10
12 Lake Mills 2-0 13
13 Lisbon 4-0 14
14 Belle Plaine 6-1 12
15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Kuemper Catholic 6-0 1
2 Tipton 4-0 2
3 Osage 2-0 4
4 Davenport Assumption 2-0 8
5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3-0 NR
6 Columbus Catholic 4-1 5
7 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-1 3
8 Red Oak 2-3 7
9 Camanche 5-0 9
10 West Liberty 4-1 10
11 Mount Vernon 2-0 12
12 Center Point-Urbana 11 6
13 Humboldt 5-1 NR
14 West Burlington 4-0 15
15 Spirit Lake 6-2 14
Dropped Out: Sioux Center (11), Roland-Story (14), Union (T-15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Dubuque Wahlert 2-0 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 3
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 2
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-0 6
5 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 8
6 Pella 7-1 5
7 Independence 5-2 4
8 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 11
9 Iowa City Liberty 5-1 NR
10 Bishop Heelan 3-3 12
11 West Delaware 2-2 10
12 Fairfield 4-0 13
13 Clear Creek-Amana 4-3 7
14 Oskaloosa 3-1 NR
15 Glenwood 6-3 NR
Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14), Fort Madison (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 5
2 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 1
3 West Des Moines Valley 5-1 2
4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2 3
5 Linn-Mar 4-3 4
6 Waukee 5-3 11
7 Ankeny 3-4 6
8 Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 8
9 Pleasant Valley 4-1 12
10 Urbandale 7-2 13
11 Dowling Catholic 53 14
12 Iowa City West 2-3 10
13 Iowa City High 1-2 7
14 Southeast Polk 4-1 NR
15 Johnston 1-2 15
Dropped Out: Indianola (9)

