Osage climbs to No. 3 in latest prep volleyball rankings

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 5-0 1

2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 2

3 Starmont 1-2 3

4 Holy Trinity Catholic 1-0 4

5 North Tama 5-1 5

6 East Mills 20 7

7 Tripoli 1-1 6

8 Montezuma 5-0 11

9 Westwood 1-1 9

10 HLV 1-1 10

11 Edgewood-Colesburg 4-1 12

12 Harris-Lake Park 4-3 8

13 Iowa Valley 2-2 13

14 New London 4-0 NR

15 Southeast Warren 7-3 14

Dropped Out: Seymour (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Grundy Center 8-0 1

2 Unity Christian 1-0 2

3 Beckman Catholic 8-0 4

4 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 3

5 Western Christian 4-2 5

6 Sidney 5-2 6

7 Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 7

8 Wapsie Valley 2-0 9

9 Tri-Center 7-2 8

10 Ridge View 2-0 11

11 Treynor 4-2 10

12 Lake Mills 2-0 13

13 Lisbon 4-0 14

14 Belle Plaine 6-1 12

15 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: Central Decatur (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 6-0 1

2 Tipton 4-0 2

3 Osage 2-0 4

4 Davenport Assumption 2-0 8

5 MOC-Floyd Valley 3-0 NR

6 Columbus Catholic 4-1 5

7 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-1 3

8 Red Oak 2-3 7

9 Camanche 5-0 9

10 West Liberty 4-1 10

11 Mount Vernon 2-0 12

12 Center Point-Urbana 11 6

13 Humboldt 5-1 NR

14 West Burlington 4-0 15

15 Spirit Lake 6-2 14

Dropped Out: Sioux Center (11), Roland-Story (14), Union (T-15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Dubuque Wahlert 2-0 1

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 3

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 2

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-0 6

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 6-0 8

6 Pella 7-1 5

7 Independence 5-2 4

8 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 11

9 Iowa City Liberty 5-1 NR

10 Bishop Heelan 3-3 12

11 West Delaware 2-2 10

12 Fairfield 4-0 13

13 Clear Creek-Amana 4-3 7

14 Oskaloosa 3-1 NR

15 Glenwood 6-3 NR

Dropped Out: Western Dubuque (14), Fort Madison (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 5

2 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 1

3 West Des Moines Valley 5-1 2

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-2 3

5 Linn-Mar 4-3 4

6 Waukee 5-3 11

7 Ankeny 3-4 6

8 Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 8

9 Pleasant Valley 4-1 12

10 Urbandale 7-2 13

11 Dowling Catholic 53 14

12 Iowa City West 2-3 10

13 Iowa City High 1-2 7

14 Southeast Polk 4-1 NR

15 Johnston 1-2 15

Dropped Out: Indianola (9)