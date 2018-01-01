Osage Schools releases virtual tour of project

Scroll for more content...

OSAGE, Iowa- After two bond referendums failed in Osage to help fund an expansion and update to Osage Schools, school officials have found other ways to fund the updates.Those with the school say they are going to utilize the PPEL fund which is funding available for very specific projects. They will also be using the SAVE fund which is a state wide local tax.Community members say they are excited about the current proposal especially because it won’t raise taxes.“Around here everything is getting updated and it's coming out of the tax payers,” said Jason Quindt of Osage. I’ve had concerns about that before, but if it isn't coming out of the tax payer’s pocket, that's fine with me.”The school will be opening the project up for bids on March 15.