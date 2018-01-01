Osage Schools looks to open project up for bidding

Scroll for more content...

OSAGE, Iowa- The Osage School’s projects is inching closer and closer to being started and on Thursday they will be opening the project up for bids.Those with the district say they scaled the project back from what they originally wanted to do which allowed them to fund the project without raising taxes.Thursday the school district will open the project up for bidding, allowing interested companies to weigh in.Those who live in Osage say they are excited to see the project start moving forward.“It will expand the Osage School District,” said Amber Morehead. “It will help kids that are in the school district right now and give them a bigger opportunity.”Those with the district say they will be voting on a company to build the project at the March 19th board meeting.