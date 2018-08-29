Clear
Oreo rolls out wasabi, hot chicken wing flavors

Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies. (CNN)

Oreo introduces wasabi and hot chicken wings flavor cookies in China.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: CNN

America's most iconic cookie is launching some spicy new flavors.

Oreo is introducing wasabi and hot chicken wings cookies.

This is not the company's first off-beat flavor.

But you likely won't find these flavors on store shelves anytime soon.

Currently, they're only available in China.

So Americans who are desperate to try the new flavors of Oreos can either head to Beijing or pay the shipping, as both flavors are available on eBay.

