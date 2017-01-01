Opioid deaths in Iowa surpassing 2016 numbers

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a health emergency in the nation and the issue seems to be getting worse on a state level.According to Iowa health experts this year, more people are expected to die from opioid use than last year. Iowa public health officials say 86 people died of opioid overdoses last year and this year they're expecting nearly 100.One way of combatting this trend is putting naloxone, an overdose reversal drug in the hands of more first responders. Some state lawmakers we spoke with say legislators on both sides of the aisle are willing to work together to prevent opioid deaths.“It's definitely a bi-partisan issue we're talking about safety of individuals and keeping people alive,” Democratic State Senator Amanda Ragan said.Republican House Representative Terry Baxter agrees with Ragan that this crisis is a bi-partisan issue.