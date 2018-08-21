Updates from opening statements at the Braedon Bowers murder trial

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has been seated in the Braedon Bowers murder case.

A jury of 10 males and four females (2 alternates) make up the 12-person jury.

Opening statements were scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon.

Bowers is accused of murdering Wraymond Todd in a stabbing that took place May 30, 2017.

Bowers was arrested May 31, 2017, in connection to the knife assault and was initially charged with attempted murder. He was later charged with murder.

Bowers was taken into custody after police officers in Britt spotted a vehicle they believed Bowers was in and stopped it.

Todd was found with a knife wound to the chest in 300 block of West State Street and was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for emergency surgery. He died five days later.

Cerro Gordo County District Court records say 21-year-old Bowers has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.