MASON CITY, Iowa - A contest in our area could help business owners or new entrepreneurs get the money they need to grow.

It's called the Open 4 Business contest.

Main Street Mason City is asking community members to submit a video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the community.

The winner of the contest will get $28,000 dollars to launch or grow their business.

“It can be huge for anybody that is looking to do a project that they haven’t had the funds to maybe otherwise do. Maybe its buying a piece of equipment that they know is really going to impact their business,” says Emily Ginneberg, Executive Director of Main Street Mason City.

The money is part of a grant administered through the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa Program.