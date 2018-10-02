wx_icon Mason City 13°

One vehicle rollover near western Freeborn County

16-year-old driver taken to the hospital.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. – A teenage driver went off the road Saturday on Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the 16-year-old was eastbound when he drove off the highway about 2 miles west of the Freeborn County line and rolled. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment. The State Patrol says the driver was wearing his seat belt.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Wells Ambulance assisted at the scene of this crash, which happened just after 6 pm.

