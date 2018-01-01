One-vehicle crash in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two people are facing charges after what authorities are describing as a possible drunk driving crash early Saturday morning.

Scroll for more content...

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and 19th Street just after 2 am. Deputies were told a car had struck a railroad crossing pole. The vehicle was empty when deputies arrived at the scene.

It appears the car was heading east on 19th Street and took the curve too fast to stop. The front of the vehicle hit the pole and the front airbags were activated.

Deputies say they searched the area near the crash and found 20-year-old Donte Love of Albert Lea. They believe Love is the driver of the crashed car and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea for evaluation of what are described as minor injuries.

Charges of driving after suspension and leaving the scene of a crash are pending against Love. The Sheriff’s Office says he may also be charged with DWI when the results of a blood test get back. 20-year-old Skyler Tovar of Albert Lea is identified as a passenger in the car and is charged with underage consumption of alcohol. All these charges are misdemeanors.