One-vehicle accident in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A driver caused a couple thousand dollars in damage when she drove off the road and into a field.

The Charles City Police Department says it happened around 2:44 pm Sunday in the 200 block of Rockford Road. 51-year-old Carla Martzahl-Draheim of Charles City wound up driving through a ditch and 100 yard into a field. Police say Martzahl-Draheim was injured in the accident and taken to the hospital.

She is being cited for failure to maintain control, having no insurance, and having an expired registration.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Search and Rescue, and AMR Ambulance assisted at the scene.